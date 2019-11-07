PM Modi to visit Brazil on Nov 13-14 for 11th BRICS Summit: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (ER) T.S. Tirumurti informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Summit. He said that PM Modi will visit Brazil from 13-14 November. This will be the sixth time that the Prime Minister will be participating in the BRICS summit. PM Modi will be accompanied by officials as well as business delegation from India. The theme of BRICS Summit this year is 'Economic Growth for an Innovative Future'.