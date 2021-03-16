PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26, 27

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 on his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

Prime Minister had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

During the visit, Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.

Apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister.

"The visit of the Prime Minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh," the release said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has visited Dhaka earlier this month to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Modi's visit. (ANI)