Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on October 31 informed that Prime Minister will visit Bangkok from November 2-4 at the invitation of Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha. "Prime Minister will visit Bangkok from 2nd-4th November at the invitation of the PM of Thailand. His visit is for the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, 14th East Asia Summit, 3rd RCEP Summit and related events," Saud Thakur.