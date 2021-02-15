PM Modi to Virtually Lay Foundation Stone for Maharaja Suheldev's Memorial in Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for a 4.20-m high statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich on Tuesday on the birth anniversary of the 11th Century warrior king of Shravasti.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will attend the event that also coincides with Vasant Panchami.

Modi will address a gathering via video conferencing along with virtually unveiling programmes for the beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich on the occasion. He will also announce the development of various tourism-related amenities like a cafeteria, guest house and a children’s park. The event is expected to highlight the mythological and historical importance of Bahraich.

In February 2016, then BJP chief Amit Shah had unveiled a statue of Suheldev and launched a book on him in the district that is located near the Nepal border. The medieval king enjoys a legendary status in the neighbouring country.

Later, the Central government had also released a postal stamp and started running a superfast train by the name, Suhaildev Express. The tri-weekly train to Delhi covers the breadth of India’s most populous state -- from Ghazipur in Purvanchal to Anand Vihar in the national capital.