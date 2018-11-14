PM Modi and US VP Pence touched upon bilateral relations, regional and international issues: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President of the United States of America, Mike Pence held bilateral meeting on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Singapore on Wednesday. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the leaders touched upon bilateral relations, regional and international issues during the meeting. "The discussions between PM Modi and US Vice-President touched upon bilateral relations, regional and international issues. Vice President Pence acknowledged that India has made progress economically. He felt India is a positive factor in regional and international relations", said Gokhale.