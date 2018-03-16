PM Modi urges Manipur children to take benefit under 'Khelo India' programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government wants to make the country a sporting superpower. And to achieve this mission government has announced a national program named 'Khelo India'. Under the 'Khelo India' programme, government will spend upto five lakh rupees on 1,000 talented athletes. 'Khelo India' is a national programme for development of sports. The importance of sports and fitness in one's life is invaluable.