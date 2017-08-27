PM Modi urges Indians to support FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indians to extend support for FIFA Under-17 World Cup football tournament, scheduled from October 6 to 28 in the country.

"It's a matter of great joy for the youth of the nation that from October 6 to 28, India will be hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Twenty-four teams from all over the world are going to make India their home," the Prime Minister said.

"Come on, let us all welcome the young guests from all over the world with the fervour of sports. Let's all enjoy the sport and create a sporting environment in the country," he added.

With less than 40 days remaining for the football's marquee tournament to begin, FIFA U-17 World Cup director Javier Cellpi said: "With 40 days to go, you can see how important the FIFA U-17 World Cup is for India. The Hon'ble Prime Minister has been very vocal about it in the past, and now he further extended Government's commitment during his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, which is something we are very appreciative about, and it is a sign of the unrestricted support given by him.

"This sets the tone for the next 40 days, in which India must show to the world the passion that it has been building for football and how it can host a fantastic Tournament."

