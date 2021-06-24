PM Modi urged J-K leaders to participate in delimitation, elections after process ends: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the meeting of political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir that the assembly election process will begin when the delimitation process ends, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said on Thursday.

Bukhari told media persons that talks were held in a "good atmosphere".

He said the Prime Minister urged the political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the delimitation process.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader said the Prime Minister also told the meeting that the government was committed to the restoration of statehood.

"The Prime Minister heard our issues of all leaders. He said that the election process will begin when the delimitation process finishes. The Prime Minister asked all to participate in the delimitation process. We have been assured that this is the roadmap towards elections. Prime Minister also said that we are committed to the restoration of statehood," he said.

The meeting began at around 3 pm and was attended by 14 prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Among the leaders who are participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari; BJP's Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh, and Kavinder Gupta; CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami; National Panthers Party's Prof Bheem Singh; and Peoples Conference's Sajad Gani Lone.

Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Home Secretary also attended the meeting. (ANI)