PM Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at Red Fort in the national capital on August 15. PM Modi also inspected the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. The Red Fort has been put under a high-security cover and the multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. The nation is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 15. A horizontal rectangular tricolour of saffron, white and green with the Ashoka Chakra at its centre, the Indian flag is described in the constitution as a symbol of hopes and aspirations of the people of India.