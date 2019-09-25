PM Modi underscored to Trump that 42,000 lives lost to terrorism in JandK: EAM

While addressing a press conference, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, "Prime Minister underscored to President Trump that 42,000 lives have been lost to terror attacks in the last 30 years and that it is incumbent on the international community to join together to fight this curse of terrorism. Prime Minister mentioned to President Trump that globally there have been significant numbers of 'foreign fighters' even from developed countries, which have participated in terrorist activities globally. PM pointed to the fact that although we have probably the second largest population of citizens of Muslim faith in India, there has been a significantly lower level of participation and radicalisation, than almost any other part of the world."