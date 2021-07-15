PM Modi unable to accept his loss, running political vendetta against Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said he is unable to accept the loss of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh today, Prime Minister Modi said that most of the vaccines are being given to that state. If you do not give money and vaccines to Bengal, that is injustice. He is slandering Bengal by misusing central agencies and running a political vendetta. He is unable to accept his loss."

"We need 14 crore vaccine doses but we are not receiving vaccines adequately. We have received only 2.12 crore vaccines. We have bought 18 lakh vaccines ourselves. Some states are receiving more vaccines, some are not receiving at all."

On the issue of political violence, Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led central government has been running political vendetta and trying to malign West Bengal. She further said there is no rule of law in Uttar Pradesh but the Centre wants to defame West Bengal.

"Prime Minister Modi knows very well that there is no rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. How many commissions has he sent there? From Hathras to Unnao, so many incidents have taken place. Even journalists are not spared. They want to defame Bengal," she stated.

Mentioning the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report on alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, the chief minister said, "Instead of submitting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report in court, they have leaked it. They should respect the court. If it is not a political vendetta, how can they leak the report? They are maligning the people of Bengal."

West Bengal Chief Minister further spoke about the measures being taken by the state government for the cyclone-hit areas like Digha and Sundarban.

Mamata Banerjee informed that she will visit Delhi during the monsoon session of the parliament and meet leaders of several parties.

"Now that the COVID situation has improved, I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there. I will meet the President and the Prime Minister if given an appointment," Banerjee said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite an aggressive capaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)