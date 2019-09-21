PM Modi, Trump meeting is reflection of rapid growth of ties between India, US: Syed Akbaruddin

While speaking to ANI in New York on September 21, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin said, "The focus of event that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in at the United Nations (UN) is on 'Countering terrorist narratives and violent extremists through internet and cyberspace', you will appreciate this is an emerging threat. We will pursue against terrorism on every forum." "There has been a consistent trajectory of boom in India-United States relations. This is perhaps fourth instance of meeting between PM Modi and President Donald Trump this year. These are reflections of that boom and rapid growth of ties between India and the United States," he added.