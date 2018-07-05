After PM Modi took office, Aviation sector has expanded: Suresh Prabhu

Union minister for Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, laid foundation stone for Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. The upcoming CARO will cater to Air Navigation Systems (ANS) and Airport Engineering research to keep in pace with the exponential growth in Air Traffic in India. While addressing the gathering, he said, "After the PM Modi took office the Aviation sector has really expanded. It's literally a boom period in Aviation" . He further added, "One of the key component would be we need to make sure that we have a research organisation".