PM Modi is our tiger, Iron Man: Sikh delegation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Sikh community in Houston on September 22. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. While speaking to ANI, one of the member of Sikh delegation which met PM Modi said, "Memorandum was that we want Sikh religion should be considered a separate religion. We are with PM Modi ji. He is our tiger and he is a man who we call Iron Man." "We are standing with him like Sikhs have always stood for India," he added.