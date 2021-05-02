PM Modi thanks people of Assam for supporting NDA in Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): As recent trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to return to power in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of the state for supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assembly polls.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The people of Assam have again blessed the NDA's development agenda and the pro-people track record of our Government in the state. I thank the people of Assam for the blessings. I appreciate the hard work of NDA Karyakartas and their untiring efforts in serving the people."

PM Modi also thanked the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for supporting the BJP in various by-polls.

"I thank the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand for blessing the BJP in various by-polls. Our party will keep working for people's welfare. Gratitude to the BJP Karyakartas for their untiring determination," PM Modi tweeted.

Trends have given a clear edge to the ruling BJP-led NDA, with the saffron party poised to return to power in the state.

Elections were held in Assam in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The BJP is facing the grand alliance of eight parties, which includes Congress and Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). (ANI)