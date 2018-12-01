PM Modi thanks Italy for accepting its request for hosting G20 Summit in 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Argentina's Buenos Aires to attend the G20 summit has requested Italy to let India host the G20 Summit in 2022 instead of 2021. While addressing the leadership at the G20 Summit, the PM said, "It's India's 75th Independence Day in 2022 and we had requested Italy if we can get 2022 instead of 2021 (for hosting G20 summit).They accepted our request, others accepted it too. I'm grateful and I invite leadership from across the world to come to India in 2022. I'm even more grateful to Italy that they supported us in this". PM Modi at present is on a three-day visit to Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina to attend the G20 summit.