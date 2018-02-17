PM Modi thanks Iranian President for providing leadership in Chabahar Port's development

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were exchanged between India and Iran in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New Delhi on Saturday. Iranian President Rouhani is on a three-day-long visit to India. PM Modi and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani also issued joint postal stamp during their joint statement. On the occasion, PM Modi thanked Iranian President for providing leadership in developing Chabahar Port. "The two countries want to see our neighbor Afghanistan safe and prosper. We want to see our neighbors free of terrorism," the PM asserted.