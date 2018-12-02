PM Modi thanks FIFA president after receiving football jersey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino for presenting him football jersey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Argentina recently to attend the G20 summit. He wrote, "Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture." In the ongoing Hockey World Cup taking place in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Argentina defeated Spain by 4-3 in their opening Pool A match. Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Argentinean Hockey team for winning their first match.