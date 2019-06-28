PM Modi sure of China, Russia supporting his proposed global conference on terror: MEA

After taking part in the Russia-India-China Informal Meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has in the recent past advocated for an international conference to tackle the issue of terrorism, is sure of the China and Russia supporting his idea of global conference, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "PM said that terrorism is something that is a global challenge, it must be combated by all, he recalled that he has proposed to many world leaders that there should be international conference on terrorism and he was sure that China and Russia would support it," said Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, MEA.