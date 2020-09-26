PM Modi stresses on devolution of powers to Tamils by Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for full implementation of a constitutional provision by the new Sri Lankan government to ensure devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community in the island nation even as he announced a grant of USD 15 million for promotion of bilateral Buddhist ties.

The issue of Tamil reconciliation process figured prominently at a virtual summit between Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who assumed charge of the top post last month for a fresh tenure after his party secured a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary polls.

In the talks that lasted for about an hour, the two sides agreed to enhance anti-terror cooperation, further expand maritime security ties, strengthen trade and investment relationship, and delved into implementation of the East Container Terminal (ECT) project in Colombo port involving India and Japan.

On the Tamil issues, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that implementation of the 13th amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution is essential for carrying forward the process of peace and reconciliation, Joint Secretary (Indian Ocean Region) at the Ministry of External Affairs Amit Narang said at a media briefing.

'Prime Minister Modi called on the new government in Sri Lanka to work towards realising the expectations of Tamils for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka by achieving reconciliation nurtured by implementation of the constitutional provisions,' he said.

A joint statement issued after the talks said Rajapaksa expressed the confidence that Sri Lanka will work towards realising the expectations of all ethnic groups, including Tamils, by achieving reconciliation nurtured as per the mandate of the people and through implementation of the constitutional provisions.

The 13th amendment provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

In the talks, India raised the issue of the ECT project in Colombo port as it was put on hold by Colombo nearly a year after a pact for its implementation was signed by among Sri Lanka, Japan and India in 2019.

'Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the new government will take early and decisive steps for implementation of these projects,' Narang said when asked about the project being implemented by India and Japan.

In the summit, Modi also expressed his hope that the temporary restrictions imposed by the Sri Lankan side on the imports of some products will be relaxed soon since it will also benefit the economy and common people of the island nation.

The joint statement said the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation to combat terrorism and drug trafficking including in the fields of intelligence, information sharing, de-radicalisation and capacity building.

It said Modi and Rajapaksa also agreed to work towards early realisation of infrastructure and connectivity projects including in the sectors of ports and energy through close consultations as per the bilateral agreements and MoUs.

Testifying to the long-standing civilisational links and cultural heritage between the two neighbours, Modi announced a grant assistance of USD 15 million for the promotion of Indo-Lanka Buddhist ties, Narang said.

Elaborating on economic issues, Narang said technical negotiations on Sri Lanka's request for deferment of payment of debt to India and to grant an additional currency swap arrangement of around USD 1 billion is under discussion.

India has already provided Sri Lanka a USD 400 million currency swap facility to help it with economic recovery.

Narang said the two leaders also exchanged views on the fishermen issue, and agreed to continue and strengthen the ongoing 'constructive and humanitarian' approach to address it under existing bilateral mechanisms.

'The discussions were held in a friendly, frank and cordial manner. The outcomes of the Summit are substantial, forward looking and also help to set an ambitious agenda for bilateral ties,' he said.

Narang said the two prime ministers expressed satisfaction with the robustness of the security and defence cooperation between the two sides.

'They agreed to continue and further strengthen the mutual cooperation on personnel exchange and training, maritime security cooperation and India's support to Sri Lanka in the spheres of defence and security,' he added.

Story continues