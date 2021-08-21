PM Modi strengthens border through Atal Tunnel: JP Nadda

Raiwala (Uttarakhand) Aug 21 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a felicitation function of Ex-Army personnel in Raiwala on August 21. He said that over 9 km long Atal tunnel has enhanced connectivity between Manali and Leh and strengthening the border. “Rs 1.35 lakh crores have been used to purchase new arms. The Prime Minister has prioritized India’s Defence budget. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first Prime Minister to create the world's longest tunnel in Himachal Pradesh of 9.9 km above 10,000 ft. And when PM Modi came to power, he inaugurated Atal Tunnel and enabled travelers to reach the border areas conveniently throughout the year” said JP Nadda.