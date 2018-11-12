PM Modi speaks on multi-modal project on river Ganga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated an inland waterways terminal on river Ganga at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh this evening. While addressing the gathering he said that the first multi-modal project will cut travel time and help businessmen. "The first multi-modal project will cut travel time and help businessmen. The roads will be less crowded. Fuel costs will also be lower and there will also be relief from vehicular pollution," added PM Modi. He received India's first container vessel that sailed from Kolkata on inland waterways on October 30, carrying cargo belonging to PepsiCo (India).