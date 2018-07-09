PM Modi, South Korean President inaugurate Samsung plant in Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in inaugurated the Samsung plant in Noida on Monday. The factory is the world's largest mobile factory. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied PM Modi and South Korean President. The factory came up as a part of trade and commerce agreements signed between India and South Korea. The factory has come up keeping in mind PM Modi's 'Make in India'. The site would produce almost 10 million units of mobile phones in the coming years.