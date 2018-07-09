PM Modi, South Korean President pay tribute at Gandhi Smriti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in paid their tributes at Gandhi Smriti on Monday. The two leaders played the bell of the World Peace Gong, a symbol of brotherhood and peace. The Gong has the national flags of all member countries of United Nations. They also visited the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in listened to Mahatma Gandhi's favourite 'bhajans', sung by classical singer Vidya Shah at Gandhi Smriti. The South Korean President is currently on a three-day visit to India.