PM Modi slams Opposition over past terror attacks in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Maharashtra ahead of Assembly polls in the state. Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "Yeh Veer Savarkar ke hi sanskar hain jo rashtrawad ko humnein rashtra nirman ke mool mein rakha hai". Targeting Opposition over criticism of revocation of Article 370, PM Modi said, "For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, that JandK has nothing to do with Maharashtra. I want to tell such people that JandK and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti only." Reminiscing over past terror attacks in Maharashtra, PM said, "At one time, there were regular incidents of terrorism and hatred in Maharashtra. The culprits got away, and settled in different countries. India wants to ask the people who were in power then, how did all of this happen? How did they escape?"

