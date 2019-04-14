PM Modi slams Congress in Moradabad, says 'they used to cry before world after terror attacks'

After conducting a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed another public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Hailing BR Ambedkar's contribution to India's Constitution, he said, "Because of his Constitution a man belonged from a deprived family has been sitting on a chair of President. Persons belonging from a farmers' family sitting on a designated post of Vice-President and a tea seller has become Prime Minister." Dr B R Ambedkar gave India it's the biggest asset which helped our country to become a successful democracy. He was the chief architect of our constitution Today nation is celebrating BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.