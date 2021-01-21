PM Modi shouldn't test farmers anymore, says INLD leader Abhay Chautala

Haryana: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Abhay Chautala met farmers protesting at Masani Barrage at Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rewari earlier today. (Photo/ANI)

Rewari (Haryana) [India], January 21 (ANI): After meeting protesting farmers at the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Rewari, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "he shouldn't test farmers anymore."

Chautala also said PM Modi should fulfil the "promises" made to farmers and implement the Swaminathan report.

"Prime Minister shouldn't test farmers anymore. Instead of siding with capitalists, mistake should be realised and apology should be made. Promises to farmers should be fulfilled and Swaminathan report should be implemented. They should bring MSP Bill in this Session itself," said Abhay Chautala after meeting protesting farmers at Masani Barrage (Delhi-Jaipur Highway).

"Rather than bothering the farmers, he (PM Modi) should respect them. Farmers have made him the prime minister of the country," he added.

A day after the government proposed that it is ready to put new farm laws on hold for about 18 months, the protesting farmer unions rejected the proposal and insisted on their demand to repeal the three laws.

A press release issued by Samyukta Kisan Morcha after a full general body meeting on Thursday said that "the proposal put forth by the Government yesterday was rejected".

"A full repeal of three central farm laws and enacting legislation for remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement," said the release signed by Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal. Noting that 143 farmers had died during the protest, the release said, "these companions have been separated from us while fighting this mass movement".

The farmer unions had said that they will discuss the proposal in detail. The next round of talks is scheduled for Friday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)