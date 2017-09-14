PM Modi, Shinzo Abe visit Dandi Kutir museum

Soon after laying foundation stone for the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minitser Shinzo Abe visited Gandhinagar's Dandi Kutir museum, which is dedicated to the life of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi was seen explaining about the life and principles of Gandhi to Abe at the museum. On Wednesday, PM Modi and Abe also visited the Sabarmati Ashram, one of the residences of Gandhi, after their roadshow from Ahmedabad airport. PM Abe is on a visit to India, which aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between both the nations.