PM Modi, Shinzo Abe inaugurate India's first bullet train project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday inaugurated India's first high speed rail project in Ahmedabad. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi thanked Shinzo Abe for taking personal interest and assuring that there should be no glitches in the project. PM Modi also stated that transport system is of prime importance for a nation's development and added that the next generation growth will happen at places where there are high speed corridors.