PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina flag off India-Bangladesh Friendship Product Pipeline Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly flagged off the construction of India-Bangladesh Friendship Product Pipeline Project through video conferencing on Tuesday. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj also attended the inauguration ceremony. Both countries had entered into an agreement for the pipeline construction in April this year during Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's visit to Dhaka.