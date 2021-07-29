PM Modi Shares Rare Video of 3000 Blackbucks Crossing the Road

In a new video that has surfaced online, it is seen how over 3000 blackbucks are crossing the road in Bhavnagar's Velavadar Blackbuck National Park.

The video was first shared by Gujarat's Department of Information, and later also by PM Narendra Modi. Check out the video here:

Over 3000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park.



pic.twitter.com/ddjsAU6bMH — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) July 28, 2021

PM Modi shared the video on Twitter and wrote "Excellent!"

These rare and stunning visuals are what Velavadar National Park is famous for, as it is home to a large number of these blackbucks. The park also provides shelter to a large species of birds and animals, especially pelicans and flamingos.

