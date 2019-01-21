PM Modi shares casual moments with Bollywood celebrities on Twitter

Following their latest interaction in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities exchanged some lighthearted praises on Twitter. The Prime Minister on Saturday met and interacted with several celebrities during the inauguration of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai. During his inaugural speech, he surprised the Who's Who of Indian cinema, in Bollywood-esque fashion: "How's the Josh?" His Bollywood reference welcomed with vociferous applause, and an unequivocal "High Sir." And on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi took time out to reply to many bigwigs of Indian cinema, who took to Twitter to describe their experience of meeting the PM, while some described his speech, and others posted selfies with him.