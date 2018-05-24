PM Modi scheduled to visit Indonesia, Singapore from May 29 to June 2: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Indonesia and Singapore from May 29 to June 2. The visit is seen in the context of deepening India-ASEAN relations. MEA Secretary (East), Preeti Saran said, "During the PM's visit he will deliver key note address at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 1. In the last 10 years India had visit to all 10 ASEAN countries at the highest level. This visit takes place in this context in the context of continued engagement with this part of region."