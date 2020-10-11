PM Modi says 'SVAMITVA' to bring in 'historical change' in villages across the country

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas' (SVAMITVA) scheme will bring "historical changes" in the villages across the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the launch of the yojana which aims to provide the 'record of rights' to village household owners in rural areas and issue Property Cards.

"The scheme is going to bring "historical change" in the villages of the country. Today, one lakh people have got ownership letters for their houses. Many congratulations to those who have downloaded their ownership card. I am delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance. Today, is the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh," the Prime Minister said during the event.

During an interaction with the Prime Minister, the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme expressed their gratitude towards the Central government, stating that the scheme would help in reducing disputes over property and make it easier for them to avail of bank loans.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated people residing in rural areas of various states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Ramamilan, a native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh told the Prime Minister that the scheme would make it easier to get a bank loan, while Suresh Chand from Uttarakhand said that getting the right to property would provide them relief.

Ramrati from Barabanki, while speaking to the Prime Minister said that they feel very safe as they have received the documents for the property.

Mumtaz Ali from Yamunanagar in Haryana also thanked Prime Minister over the launch of the scheme and said that he is received a loan of Rs 3 lakhs on the basis of a property card.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are from 763 villages across six states including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka. The move will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country. (ANI)