PM Modi says India is better placed other than nations fighting against COVID-19

New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is much better placed than many other nations with respect to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comment, by the Prime Minister came during his inaugural address on the occasion marking the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

Addressing a virtual conference, PM Modi said, "The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. COVID-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes away our attention to unhealthy lifestyles."

Earlier, the PM said that some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe but due to the lockdown, various initiatives taken by the government, "India is much better placed than many other nations".

Experts claim coronavirus triggers panic attacks, depression, suicides

PM Modi began his speech by wishing "long life and best health" to Rev Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan and described him as "passionate about the removal of poverty" and working towards women empowerment.

The virtual event was attended by several followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India and abroad.

Since Monday, India witnessed 80,000 fresh COVID-19 infections from across the country which took the total cases of COVID-19 to 5,08,953 on Saturday as per the figures by the Ministry of Health.

