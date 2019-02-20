PM Modi, Saudi Prince underlines importance of comprehensive sanctioning of terrorists: MEA

Addressing media persons on the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Economic Relations secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) TS Tirumurti said that both the leaders condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack on Indian forces in Pulwama. Tirumurti said, "Both the leaders expressed strong condemnation of terrorism and all its forms and manifestations. They also called on all countries to reject the use of terrorism against other countries and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice." Saying that the Saudi Crown Prince appreciated the consistent efforts made by PM Modi since May 2014 to have friendly relations with Pakistan, Tirumurti added, "The leaders also agreed on the need for creation of conditions necessary for resumption of the comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan."