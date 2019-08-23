PM Modi salutes great Indian nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to great Indian nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha and to people who lost their lives in two air crashes including Air India plane crashes in 1950 and 1966 in France's Saint Gervais. PM Modi while addressing Indian community at UNESCO HQ in Paris said, "I salute all those including the great Indian nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, who lost their lives in the two crashes (Air India plane crashes, in 1950 and 1966 in France's Saint Gervais)." Prime Minister Modi is on his first leg of a three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.