PM Modi to ring in birthday in Varanasi with several welfare programmes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes the day, September 17, as 'Sewa Diwas' across India with the party leaders organising various welfare programmes like cleanliness drives and blood donation camps. According to sources, the Prime Minister, this time, will cut his birthday cake with children of a school in Varanasi and will later announce a slew of development schemes worth crores of rupees.