PM Modi reviews Leh Airport's new terminal building model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of new domestic terminal building at Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport today. He reviewed the model of proposed terminal. Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. AAI Chairman briefed PM Modi and other dignitaries about the project. The new high-tech terminal will have peak house capacity of 800 passengers and 18 counters. The total cost of the project is Rs 480 Crore. "It is a happy day for people of Ladakh", said AAI Chairman Mohapatra.