PM Modi requests students to keep in mind the needs of Motherland, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 56th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Dy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also present. While addressing the convocation ceremony Prime Minister said, "I have a request to make to all of you. No matter where you work, no matter where you live, do keep in mind the needs of your Motherland, India"