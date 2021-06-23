PM Modi remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary, says his efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten

Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Photo: Dr Jitendra Singh Twitter)

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said the leader's efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten.

"Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people will continue to inspire us. His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mookerjee gave sacrifices to protect the country's identity and integrity, and asserted the leader saved India from being partitioned again.

"Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the architect of cultural nationalism, was in favour of making mother tongue the medium of education. He believed that no country can progress without public participation in development. He founded the Jana Sangh with the aim of rebuilding the nation, not for power," Shah tweeted.

"Dr Mookerjee sacrificed his everything to protect the country's identity and integrity. He saved India from being partitioned again. His sacrifice, dedication and his ideals will continue to guide the generations to come. Salute to such patriot on his 'balidaan diwas'," he said in another tweet.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also paid homage to Mookerjee and tweeted, "On this day, 68 years ago, #SyamaPrasadMookerjee breathed his last in Srinagar under mysterious circumstances after being arrested on 11 May 1953 at entry point in district #Kathua, #JammuAndKashmir. Humble tributes on his Punya Tithi."

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first President.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as "detenu" on June 23, 1953. (ANI)