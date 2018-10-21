PM Modi remembers Subhash Chandra Bose on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Sarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of 'Azad Hind Sarkar'. PM Modi said, "Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot 'divide and rule'. Even after so many years those dreams remain unfulfilled." Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of 'Azad Hind Sarkar' by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on Sunday.