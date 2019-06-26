PM Modi remembers Shah Bano, but doesn't remember Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan: Assaduddin Owaisi

: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring his mention of Shah Bano in Lok Sabha. Owaisi said, "PM remembers Shah Bano. Didn't he remember Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan? Didn't he remember that his minister had garlanded the murderers of Alimuddin Ansari? If someone is making the 'gutter' comment, then why do you not give Muslims reservation?" He further added, "No Muslim MP from your party comes. Who is keeping them behind? You. There's a difference between their words and ideology. Narasimha Rao was responsible for Babri Masjid demolition, despite being PM he couldn't do anything. Now, there's PM Modi who wants to work on his ideology."