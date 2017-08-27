PM Modi remembers hockey legend Dhyan Chand, says his contribution to hockey 'unmatched'

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and urged the people of the country to connect more with sports.

Prime Minister Modi said that the country will be celebrating National Sports Day on August 29 on the birth anniversary of the "great hockey wizard", adding that his contribution to hockey is unmatched.

He added that he wants today's young generation to connect more with sports, and added saying, "Sports should be part of our lives."

The Prime Minister also said that sports work as a personality enhancement tool.

"In today's' computer-driven era, playing on the field is more important than playing video games and on play-stations," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the Sports Ministry is launching a "Sports Talent Search portal" tomorrow, adding, "The Sports Ministry has prepared a Sports Talent Search portal, where any child having talent in sports or has achieved something in sports can upload his bio-data or video on portal."

Prime Minister Modi said that the selected emerging players will be trained by the Sports Ministry.

Talking about the Under-17 FIFA World Cup 2017 that India is hosting from October 6 to October 28, Prime Minister Modi wished the participants best of luck.

"Let's welcome the young visitors from all across world and create a conducive sporting atmosphere in the country," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his best wishes to six officers of the Indian navy, who are going to circumnavigate the globe on the sailing vessel INS Tarini.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi touched upon a variety of topics in his 'Mann ki Baat' address, including terrorism, violence, and cleanliness among others. (ANI)