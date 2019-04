All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered for mob lynching, as Owaisi claimed that mob related violent incidents peaked during the tenure of PM Modi. Owaisi underlined the recent Assam incident, where a 68-year-old was beaten up in an alleged cow slaughter case, to back his criticism of PM Modi.