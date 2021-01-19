PM Modi to release around Rs 2,691 cr to over 6L beneficiaries in UP under PMAY-G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release that the Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also be present on the occasion.

"The assistance would include the release of the first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80 thousand beneficiaries who have already availed the first installment of assistance under PMAY-G," PMO said.

"Prime Minister gave the clarion call of 'Housing for All by 2022', for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on 20th November 2016. So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs. 1.30 lakh," PMO added.

The release said that the beneficiaries of PMAY-G are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding.

The scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of the Government of India and State/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, PMO said. (ANI)