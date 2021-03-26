PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting members of Indian diaspora in Bangladesh on Friday.

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Dhaka.

During the first day of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, the Prime Minister greeted the Indian diaspora members with folded hands and some members of the Dawoodi Bohra community adorned him with a shawl.

"On the behalf of the Dawoodi-Bohra community in Dhaka, we came here to welcome Modiji and we prayed that his mission here is successful and the ties between India and Bangladesh are better in his hands. We heartily welcomed him. May God bless him with long life and achievements," said one of the members of the community.

PM Modi also met a seven-year-old girl named Anjelica at the hotel.

Speaking to ANI, she said: "He asked me how I was, what was my name. I felt very good after meeting him."

The Prime Minister had arrived at the Dhaka airport earlier today for his two-day visit to Bangladesh. He received a warm welcome from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi later visited the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar Upazila, Dhaka and laid a wreath to commemorate the fallen freedom fighters of the 1971 Liberation War.

The Prime Minister's visit comes as Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th independence day and the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PM Modi will later call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit and will hold restricted delegation-level talks with his counterpart Hasina.

This is PM Modi's first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)