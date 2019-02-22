PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Price for 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded 14th Seoul Peace Price in Seoul on Friday. PM Modi accepted the award and expressed his deepest gratitude. He said, "This award does not belong to me personally but to the people of India, the success India has achieved in the last 5 years, powered by the skill of 1.3 billion people." He expressed his honour for being awarded Peace Prize on the year of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He said, "I am honoured that this award is being conferred on me in the year that we celebrate the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi." Earlier India and South Korea signed 7 Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in presence of PM Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on cooperation in Media, Start-ups and Police among others.