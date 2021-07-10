PM Modi Receives First Copy of Book Ramayana of Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday got the first copy of the book The Ramayan of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji written by Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi, mother of Rajya Sabha MP and noted lawyer KTS Tulsi. On Friday, KTS Tulsi himself handed over the book to PM Modi in presence of his daughter Japna Tulsi and granddaughter Mukti Tulsi. The book has been published by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with family members of Tulsi who called on the PM to present the book.

Received the first copy of the book, ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’ penned by Late Mrs. Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGNCA. pic.twitter.com/ZKdWJjcble — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

In another tweet, PM Modi also shared the audio of the Gurbani Shabad sung by KTS Tulsi. PM said he was “touched” by the gesture of Tulsi, the Rajya Sabha member from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

During our interaction, the learned Shri KTS Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture. Here is an audio. https://t.co/0R9z836sLi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

During his address at the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ event of the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5 last year, PM Modi had mentioned Shri Guru Gobind Ji’s Gobind Ramayan. The statement was later criticised by many saying that the Sikh guru never wrote anything as such. There were protests at some places against the PM’s statement.

Story continues

On January 20, 202, Prime Minister paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his 354th birth anniversary. In a tweet, he had said the 10th Sikh Guru’s life was devoted to creating a just and inclusive society.

I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices. pic.twitter.com/eBn7H9uYXO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

In another tweet, he recalled grand celebrations in Patna, where he also had the opportunity to go and pay respects during the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects. pic.twitter.com/BNElOBj8hk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Guru Gobind Singh was enthroned at the ‘Guru Gaddi’ at the age of 9 after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur. He was born in 1666 in Patna. He was a warrior, spiritual master, poet, and philosopher.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here