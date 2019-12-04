PM Modi, Rajnath Singh attend home reception at Navy Chief's residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended home reception at Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh's residence on the occasion of Navy Day. December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. This year, the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy Salient, Strong and Swift'. Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his wishes to Navy personnel.